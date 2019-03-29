Filed Under:Hatboro News, Jordan Alexander Boutique Salon, Local, Local TV


HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) – A car went barreling into a storefront in Hatboro, Montgomery County overnight. The crash happened on South York Road, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The car crashed into the Jordan Alexander Boutique Salon, which sustained a lot of damage.

There are also apartments above the store. Officials are still determining if the building is safe.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the driver exhibited signs of intoxication. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.

The crash remains under investigation.

