PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man smashes his Camaro after chasing two men who robbed him in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section.  It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of East Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say two men robbed the victim at gunpoint in his driveway. They took an iPad and cash, then took off.

The victim gave chase, all while recording the ordeal with his phone.

One robber fired a shot through the victim’s windshield, hitting him in his head.

He’s in stable condition.

So far, no arrests.

