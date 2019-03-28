



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have a running back. The Birds acquired RB Jordan Howard from the Bears Thursday, in exchange for a draft pick.

Howard, 24, rushed for 935 yards and nine touchdowns with the Bears last season. But he became expendable with the emergence of Tarik Cohen and the Bears’ signing of Mike Davis.

Howard is a traditional running back, although he isn’t much of a threat to catch the ball, averaging just 24 catches in his three-year career.

As a rookie in 2016, Howard rushed for a career-best 1,313 yards and was named a Pro Bowler.

The trade gives the Eagles a reliable running option to go with fellow running backs Corey Clement, Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood.

The Eagles hold the 25th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, where they may still look at upgrading their backfield.