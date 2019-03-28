BASEBALL IS BACK:Complete fans' guide to all things Phillies on Opening Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before he even took a regular season at-bat, Bryce Harper won over Phillies fans with this incredible shirt he wore while walking into the stadium on Opening Day.

Yes, that’s Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic pointing a hot-dog gun and a T-shirt cannon on the “Pulp Fiction” inspired shirt. Fans immediately took notice and rushed to buy the shirt at SouthFellini.com.

King Of Prussia Company Making Bats For Bryce Harper

Moments after the Phillies tweeted the shirt, the site went down, apparently from an overload of fans rushing to get their hands on the merch.

The Phillies open their season at 3:05 vs. the Atlanta Braves. Let’s hope their bats are as hot as Harper’s shirt.

