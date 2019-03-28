



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Delaware Valley had a strong showing in the latest report of the healthiest communities. U.S. News and World report released the list after looking at 3,000 communities from around the nation. The top 10 communities:

Douglas County, Colorado Los Alamos County, New Mexico Falls County City, Virginia Loudoun County, Virginia Broomfield County, Colorado Teton County, Wyoming Hamilton County, Indiana Carver County Minnesota Delaware County, Ohio Howard County Maryland

The report ranked Montgomery County at 110, Chester County at 117, Bucks County at 174 and Burlington County 281. None of the three counties in Delaware made the list.

The second annual report is based on an evaluation of nearly 3,000 communities nationwide across 81 health-related metrics in 10 categories, from education and population health to infrastructure and environment.

In addition to assessing which communities offer their citizens the greatest opportunity to live a productive, healthy life, the project serves as a tool to inform residents, health care leaders and elected officials about policies and best practices that help drive better health outcomes.