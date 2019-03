PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you checked your Powerball tickets yet? If not, get them out! A lucky winner in Wisconsin hit the giant $768.4 million dollar jackpot, but there’s also a $1 million winner in New Jersey.

Here are the winning numbers from last Wednesday night’s drawing: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, and the Powerball is 12.

This is the third largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.