



LEHIGHTON, Pa. (CBS) — A police chief from Carbon County and his friend are accused of raping a young girl over the span of seven years. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that Weissport Police Chief Brent Getz is one of two men charged with sexually assaulting a girl.

The investigation into the 27-year-old Getz, and his friend, 28-year-old Gregory Wagner, began in May 2012, when the then 12-year-old victim reported to a substitute teacher that Wagner was sexually assaulting her. The teacher reported it to the Franklin Township Police Department, but no charges were filed at the time.

According to officials, a Franklin Township officer revisited the case in August 2018 and spoke to the victim again, and that’s when she also revealed that Getz raped her, too.

Police said the victim told them that Wagner and Getz raped her between the ages of 4 and 11.

“The defendants terrorized this young victim by assaulting her hundreds of times over seven years,” said Shapiro.

After agents executed a search warrant of Wagner’s residence in Lehighton, officials say Wagner admitted that he and Getz would sexually abuse the victim together.

Both Getz and Wagner have been charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and other related charges.