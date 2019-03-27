



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania revealed Wednesday that a student has contracted the mumps. The latest case comes amid the outbreak at Temple University, but public health officials do not believe this is related to the Temple outbreak.

The student who contracted the highly infectious disease lives off campus.

“Penn staff are in constant communication with the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Philadelphia Department of Public Health to monitor this evolving situation,” the university said in a statement.

Over 100 people associated with Temple have come down with the virus.

Due to the growing number of mumps cases, Temple University held a walk-in vaccination clinic Wednesday and will hold another one Friday.

Mumps cases have also been reported at Drexel University, West Chester University, Abington Senior High School and North Wales Elementary School.

Mumps is a viral disease characterized by fever, swelling and tenderness of one or more salivary glands. Mumps is transmitted by saliva droplets or by direct contact with the saliva of an infected person. You can learn more about mumps on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.