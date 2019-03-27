



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his dramatic transformation for Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic, “The Dirt.” In the movie, Machine Gun Kelly stars as Tommy Lee, the the band’s drummer.

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, shared a timelapse video of the process on Twitter.

“This process was everyday for 4 months straight filming The Dirt, and even longer when we had to add Tommy’s tattoos. go watch The Dirt on @ netflix !!” tweeted the Machine Gun Kelly.

In the video you can see how crew members cover every single one of his tattoos. MGK’s entire chest and both arms are covered in tattoos. He says the process took even longer when they had to add Lee’s tattoos. In another post on Instagram, MGK shares his friends’ reaction to his ink-less body. View this post on Instagram my friends treated me different without my ink 💉😅 A post shared by @ machinegunkelly on Mar 26, 2019 at 5:29pm PDT

“The Dirt” is currently streaming on Netflix.