



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three hotels in Philadelphia are being sued for allegedly turning a blind eye while two teenage girls were held captive and sold for sex for several months. The hotels named in the lawsuit are Roosevelt Inn, Days Inn and North American Motor Inns.

According to the suit, two girls, aged 15 and 16, were forced into prostitution by two different traffickers before being freed in 2013 following raids by the FBI and police.

The suit claims the establishments failed to take steps to prevent the trafficking and “instead permitted heinous and unspeakable acts to occur.”

“Their captors would accompany the girls, described as fearful and anxious, and treat them in an ‘aggressive manner’ at the hotels, where cash was paid for rooms to staff with knowledge of what was occurring on the premises,” said Tom Kline, of Kline & Specter, PC, who represents the girls with co-counsel Nadeem Bezar, Emily Marks and Kyle Nocho.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. The Pennsylvania Human Trafficking Law of 2014 allows for compensation for victims against those who profit directly or indirectly from the crime.