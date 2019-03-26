



NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBS/AP) — A county in New York City’s northern suburbs is banning unvaccinated minors from public places to fight a measles outbreak that has infected more than 150 people since October. Rockland County Executive Ed Day plans to discuss details Tuesday at a news conference on the state of emergency that is being declared.

The county is experiencing New York state’s longest measles outbreak since the disease was officially eliminated from the United States in 2000. Health officials say the best way to stop the disease’s spread is a high vaccination rate in the community.

Earlier this month, a federal judge denied parents’ request to let 44 unvaccinated children return to the Waldorf School in Rockland County.

In Philadelphia, nearly 100 people have contracted the mumps following an outbreak at Temple University. Officials say there are 99 confirmed and probable cases of mumps in the Temple community. Ninety-five are in Philadelphia and four are in the suburbs.

