



READING, Pa. (CBS) — Berks County prosecutors say they have busted up a drug trafficking ring in Reading. Authorities announced Tuesday details of “Operation Ice Dog.”

Authorities charged 23 people, including the alleged leader of the Latin Kings gang.

Investigators say the ring distributed 1 pound of meth a week.

“In this case, we found direct connections to the Latin Kings and I’m very pleased that we were able to identify those connections and arrest individuals who were members of the Latin Kings, including the leader of this organization, Jordan Jorge,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Authorities say meth was seized from two houses in Reading.