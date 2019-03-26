RMHC Telethon:CBS3 Presents Day-Long Telethon For Ronald McDonald House Charities
Filed Under:Berks County News, Latin Kings, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Berks County prosecutors say they have busted up a drug trafficking ring in Reading. Authorities announced Tuesday details of “Operation Ice Dog.”

Authorities charged 23 people, including the alleged leader of the Latin Kings gang.

Investigators say the ring distributed 1 pound of meth a week.

“In this case, we found direct connections to the Latin Kings and I’m very pleased that we were able to identify those connections and arrest individuals who were members of the Latin Kings, including the leader of this organization, Jordan Jorge,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Authorities say meth was seized from two houses in Reading.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s