



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest baseball cap wall on the East Coast is now at the recently renovated New Era Phillies Team Store, located behind section 137. This renovation is one of the latest innovations in merchandise from New Era, the official cap supplier for Major League Baseball.

By the looks of the hat, there is a style perfect for every fan.

The largest baseball cap wall on the East Coast is now located at the newly renovated New Era Phillies Team Store. pic.twitter.com/BD2YIDdQBM — Alyssa Adams (@AlyssaAdams215) March 26, 2019

There are plenty of different hats to fit the style of every fan.

Pass And Stow In-Door Sports Bar, Shake Shack Among New Must-Try Food Features At Citizens Bank Park

The cap wall is featuring a throwback styled baseball cap with a Bryce Harper patch on the side.

Along with the addition of the cap wall, this New Era location is the only Brick and Mortar retailers that offer jerseys for every starting player on the team.

The Phillies also added a new look to Ashburn Alley as the ’47 Alley Store has been renovated and offers player apparel from the retailer ’47.

Fans now have the perfect social media backdrop standing in front of the new mural that is located on the Budweiser Rooftop.

Be sure to check out these new features next time you’re at the ballpark.