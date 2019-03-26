



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead in Center City overnight. Police arrived on scene just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Filbert and Juniper Streets, near City Hall.

That’s where they found a 26-year-old man dead on the sidewalk. Initial reports indicated the man might have been hit by a car or attacked.

Police say surveillance video from the Criminal Justice Center revealed the man was trying to climb the Masonic Temple and fell to his death.

It remains unclear why the man was attempting to climb the building.



The man’s identity has not been released.