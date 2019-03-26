



RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three high school students have been charged after a video circulating on social media appears to show them assaulting a 14-year-old boy behind a Kmart in Holmes, Pennsylvania. Ridley Township Police say the three are facing charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

The video appears to show the ninth-grade student at Ridley High School being attacked by three teens behind the Kmart. Several other people can be seen recording the fight on their phones, while others attempt to break up the assault.

Police say they were made aware of the video Tuesday, but the incident occurred on Sunday, March 16.

Police say the three alleged attackers will be petitioned to juvenile court to answer for the charges. Since the three are under the age of 18, their names will not be released.

One of the alleged attackers is a fellow student at Ridley High and two others attend Interboro High School.