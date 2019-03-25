



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia Eagles fans remember the “Invincible” story of Vince Papale, the fan who earned a roster spot with the Eagles back in 1976. Now in 2019, there is a chance for a sequel to the story.

Papale’s son Vinny will get his own chance at a dream, after being invited to a local pro day with the Birds.

So proud of Vinny's solid performance at Pro Day … especially popping the best 40 time in the house. Keeping the dream alive! pic.twitter.com/YVmhL0zm9b — Vince Papale (@83Invincible) March 23, 2019

The younger Papale is a 6-foot-1 wide receiver and punt returner from the University of Delaware. During his senior year, he had 36 receptions for over 600 yards and six touchdowns.

His father was known as a special teams star who had no college football experience and had to earn his spot through an open tryout for the Eagles. He went on to spend three seasons with the team, and in 2006 was played my Mark Wahlberg in the Disney film “Invincible.”

The pro day will take place on April 17.

Every year the NFL allows each team to have one local Pro Day, where players from nearby schools can work out. The best prospects rarely attend those Pro Days, but for players who have been overlooked in the pre-draft process, it can be a last chance to get an NFL team’s attention.