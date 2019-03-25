  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Health, Local, Local TV, Temple mumps outbreak, Temple University


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The mumps outbreak at Temple University continues to grow. There are now 99 confirmed and probable cases of mumps in the Temple community with 16 confirmed and another 83 probable.

Mumps Cases Spreading Throughout Philadelphia Region Following Temple University Outbreak

In Philadelphia, there are 95 cases and another four in the surrounding area.

Temple will have two clinics to provide the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines through this week, with one on Wednesday and the second one on Friday.

These clinics will be free to all Temple students, faculty and staff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s