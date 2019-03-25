



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The mumps outbreak at Temple University continues to grow. There are now 99 confirmed and probable cases of mumps in the Temple community with 16 confirmed and another 83 probable.

In Philadelphia, there are 95 cases and another four in the surrounding area.

Temple will have two clinics to provide the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines through this week, with one on Wednesday and the second one on Friday.

These clinics will be free to all Temple students, faculty and staff.