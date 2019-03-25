BREAKING:State Orders Emergency Removal Of All Children Remaining At Glen Mills School Following Abuse Allegations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a man in connection with an armed bank robbery in the city’s Chestnut Hill section. The bank robbery happened last Thursday at the Citizens Bank branch located at 8616 Germantown Ave.

Police say the suspect entered the branch around 4:30 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded money.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, thin build, with a tattoo or birthmark on his face. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, baseball cap, black mask, red gloves, and white sneakers, and carrying a black bag.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

