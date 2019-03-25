



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — An accident involving a tractor-trailer and a van is blocking three toll booth lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Valley Forge Interchange entrance ramp in King of Prussia. Police say the tractor trailer was likely trying to change lanes when it cut in front of a van, just before 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Three toll booth lanes at the plaza remain blocked while crews work to clean up the accident.

Police say no injuries have been reported.