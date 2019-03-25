



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service will simulate a tsunami drill Tuesday to judge the East Coast’s preparedness for a natural disaster. New Jersey will be among the states whose preparedness will be tested.

The annual LANTAX 19 test will simulate a hypothetical magnitude 8.5 earthquake located 125 off the coast of Puerto Rico, which would generate a catastrophic tsunami in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Initially, a watch would be issued in New Jersey and other coastal states, followed by an advisory. At the end of the exercise, officials will evaluate each state’s response and safety precautions.

Officials note that although 85 percent of the world’s tsunamis generate in the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic has had its share of powerful disasters, so it is important for coastal states to have the proper precautions in place.