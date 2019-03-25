  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service will simulate a tsunami drill Tuesday to judge the East Coast’s preparedness for a natural disaster. New Jersey will be among the states whose preparedness will be tested.

The annual LANTAX 19 test will simulate a hypothetical magnitude 8.5 earthquake located 125 off the coast of Puerto Rico, which would generate a catastrophic tsunami in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Initially, a watch would be issued in New Jersey and other coastal states, followed by an advisory. At the end of the exercise, officials will evaluate each state’s response and safety precautions.

‘The Right Thing To Do’: New Jersey Governor To Sign Bill Allowing Terminally Ill Patients Right To Die

Officials note that although 85 percent of the world’s tsunamis generate in the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic has had its share of powerful disasters, so it is important for coastal states to have the proper precautions in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s