PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  An early morning fire in the city’s Kensington section has claimed the life of at least one person. Flames broke out on the 2900 block of Rorer Street, around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were met with intense flames as they pulled a man from the burning home. Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We always hope that when we make those kind of rescues that we can actually save the patient’s life, and in this case that wasn’t to be,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Neighbors tell firefighters three people live in the residence. Two of those residents remain unaccounted for.

The fire is now under control.

