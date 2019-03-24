



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Young gun control advocates made their voices Sunday around the United States, and Philadelphia was no different. The March For Our Lives Philadelphia met at LOVE Park for a Rally to Remember event.

They gathered to mark the first anniversary of the March For Our Lives movement.

The movement was started by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students after the tragedy.

Philadelphia logged 351 murders in 2018 – the most in a decade.

Student leaders in Philadelphia say rampant gun violence needs to be addressed.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support us and this movement at our #RallytoRemember at LOVE Park. One year later and we are still here pushing for change! More pics to follow🧡 pic.twitter.com/lqX0OjGgPI — March For Our Lives Philadelphia (@March4Philly) March 24, 2019

Mayor Jim Kenney was in attendance during Sunday’s event.

A few months ago, the mayor declared gun violence a public health emergency