Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Young gun control advocates made their voices Sunday around the United States, and Philadelphia was no different. The March For Our Lives Philadelphia met at LOVE Park for a Rally to Remember event.
They gathered to mark the first anniversary of the March For Our Lives movement.
The movement was started by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students after the tragedy.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago, we launched our revolution on the streets of America by holding the single largest protest against gun violence in history. Young people from every walk of life were energized around one common idea: we shouldn’t have to fear for our lives because our current leadership is immoral. We can be the leadership that this country needs, instead. One year later, hundreds of chapters have launched across our country, and young people are breaking new ground on eradicating gun violence. We’re having life saving conversations in America for the first time. Join us this year by being the change: organize a MFOL chapter in your community by visiting marchforourlives.com/chapters. We are winning, and we want you to be a part of it. #MarchForOurLives
Philadelphia logged 351 murders in 2018 – the most in a decade.
Another Parkland shooting survivor dies in “apparent suicide,” police say
Student leaders in Philadelphia say rampant gun violence needs to be addressed.
Mayor Jim Kenney was in attendance during Sunday’s event.
A few months ago, the mayor declared gun violence a public health emergency