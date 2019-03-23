



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have a person of interest in custody connected to the killing of a longtime bar employee at DelMar Bar & Lounge in Germantown. There is no word yet on who the person is.

Jeffrey Johnson worked at DelMar Lounge for decades, and on Saturday night, his loved ones are relieved that someone is in custody.

There were a lot of hugs and memories shared Saturday during an emotional vigil remembering the 58-year-old Johnson at the DelMar Bar & Lounge no the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue.

It’s the same bar that Johnson worked in on the same night, he was gunned down and robbed on Thursday.

“Jeff was the kind of person who would help folks, talk to folks, would never, never, never think about harming anybody,” Pennsylvania Rep. Stephen Kinsey said.

Johnson’s neighborhood nickname in Germantown was “Byrdie.”

Many signed and wrote messages on his belongings as his coworkers shared their memories.

“Jeff was more than just a friend. He was truly family,” a coworker said. “When I walked in her yesterday morning, I just broke down.”

Many were too emotional to speak.

“We all loved – I am sorry, we all loved Jeff,” a coworker said.

During the ceremony, Johnson’s family announced a break in the case.

“When the detective called today and told us that they had the guy in the custody,” sister Terri Johnson said, “my sister and I, we were very grateful.”

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News that they now have a person in custody.

There was a $20,000 reward offered for a break in the case.

There is no word if anybody will receive the reward.