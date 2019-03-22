



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia wants its citizens to know that the city’s tap water is safe, healthy and affordable. And it’s willing to pay for it – but there’s a deadline that’s quickly approaching.

The Philadelphia Water Department is launching a Drink Philly Tap Water project, funded by the William Penn Foundation, and is seeking Tap Water Ambassadors. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday.

According to the application, the ambassadors will be paid $600 between May and November.

The ambassadors will make $75 for a four-hour training session. They’ll then receive five monthly payments of $80 between June and October. The final payment of $125 will be dished out in November.

Ambassadors will also receive up to $56 for transportation and outreach opportunities with food and drink provided at program meetings.

The program is about a 50-hour commitment spread across seven months. The ambassadors’ primary responsibilities will be to promote Philadelphia’s tap water and its low cost to their communities.

It was launched after a recent survey said about 40 percent of Philadelphia residents drink bottled water over tap water in their homes.

Drink Philly Taps wants to spread the message that tap water is an economical, environmental and healthier option than bottled water.

To help champion tap water, the Philadelphia Water Department is also launching a weekly pop-up watering hole in City Hall’s courtyard.

The inaugural event will be Wednesday, April 24, at 12 p.m.