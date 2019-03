Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How much would you pay for a pair of sneakers? Now what if they were already dirty when you bought them?

Social media is buzzing over Gucci’s “distressed” leather shoes that are selling for $870. The shoes look like someone else wore them first.

But if you have the money to blow, there is also a $1,590 version of the shoe that comes with crystals.