PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Powerball fever is soaring in our area and across the country! No one claimed the top prize Wednesday night. The new jackpot is now an estimated $625 million!

Here are the winning numbers, in case you’ve won a smaller prize, 10-14-50-53-63 and the Powerball 21.

Lottery officials say a ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.