PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty is going international! The Philadelphia Flyers will be opening the season in Prague as one of the teams taking part in the 2019 NHL Global Series. The NHL released the series schedule on Thursday morning.

The Flyers will complete their 2019 Training Camp in Lausanne, Switzerland and will play an exhibition game against Lausanne HC on Monday, Sept. 30. Then they will head to the Czech Republic, where they will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 4 in Prague in the first game of the regular season. The games will be the first time in Flyers’ history that the team has played a regular season game outside of North America.

“This is truly a historic moment for the organization as we take our hockey club overseas for the very first time. Throughout our history we have had a number of players from many different countries worldwide call Philadelphia home. Now, we are excited to have this opportunity to represent the Flyers on the international stage,” said Flyers President Paul Holmgren in a statement.

The trip to the Czech Republic will give Jakub Voracek, Radko Gudas and Michael Neuvirth their first opportunity to play in their home country as professionals.

“I think it’s great for us to see all the friends and family, being able to attend an NHL game you can participate in. It’ll be special. It’s going to be exciting. I think everyone’s pretty pumped up for Prague,” said Voracek.

Tickets to the Oct. 4 game in Prague will go on sale to the public beginning on Wednesday, March 27, while tickets to the game in Switzerland will go on sale Wednesday, April 10.