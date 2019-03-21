Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video from Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood shows a partial home collapse Thursday. You can see part of that house coming down.
The home that collapsed Thursday had its foundation damaged when a contractor who didn’t get permits started demolishing the home next door. Both properties are a total loss, officials say.
Licenses and Inspections will be at the site Friday to demolish what’s left of the partially collapsed home along Tulip Street.
L & I intends to revoke the contractor’s license. Criminal charges against the contractor are possible.