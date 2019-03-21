  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for a weekend getaway or new family vacation spot? There are 46 “would-be” road trips in the mid-Atlantic and AAA has them mapped out for you.

Your destination choice all depends on how far you are looking to travel.

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in the Philadelphia area, a trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania through Pennsylvania Dutch Country is full of historical landmarks and you can also stop at Hersheypark or Dutch Wonderland, two great amusement parks.

Another good, and slightly shorter getaway, is the Baltimore and Eastern Shore road trip. This begins in Baltimore, Maryland, taking you through Annapolis, Easton, and St. Michaels. Being on the water, this road trip will characterize key events associated with the American Revolution and the War of 1812.

If you’re looking for a longer road trip, the scenic Pennsylvania road trip might be the perfect option for you. The eight-hour road trip tours Northwestern Pennsylvania and is surrounded by beautiful landscapes.

There are also some road trips that would make the perfect family vacation. The Outer Banks, islands off the coast of North Carolina, offers a quieter vacation over the Jersey Shore and Virginia is full of historical landmarks, plus Virginia Beach.

To view more mid-Atlantic road trips, click here.

