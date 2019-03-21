



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This 3 Cheers is to two Bristol Township School District employees who were able to give the prom experience to dozens of students. On one day a year, the library at Truman High School shows more dresses than books, all so that the girls can say yes to the dress at the second annual prom fair.

“You look beautiful!” one woman exclaimed as she saw one of the girls.

This free, full shopping experience is all thanks to Bristol Township Schools District social worker Meredith Leach and special education teacher Victoria Tangradi.

Victoria said she loved watching the girls try on dresses.

“Just the looks on their faces, and they don’t want to take them off. It’s almost like shopping for your wedding dress,” Victoria said. “I don’t know how many times they have had the opportunity to do that.”

“Nothing should get in the way of having the best prom that you have,” Meredith said. “Whether it’s money, opportunity, availability, we want our girls to have the best that they can have.”

Meredith and Victoria were able to gather more than 150 donated dresses, many of them brand new, along with jewelry, shoes, accessories, and even makeup for this one-day event. “We have so many colors. I mean, there’s a camouflage dress!” Meredith laughed. “When we say we have everything, we have everything.”

Sophomore Lateefat Adewale got some personal shopping help from staffers.

“I was like, ‘Blue dress?’ She was like, ‘Blue dress! You!’ I was like, ‘Okay!’ So I tried it on, and they were like, ‘Yes!’ And I was like, ‘Okay, yeah!'”

Victoria said she and Meredith agree that the prom fair is “very rewarding for two women who have nothing but boys at home!”

Meredith said the day has a mix of tears and laughter. “I get choked up every time I see them because they just look so happy, and they look pretty and they feel pretty! And that’s huge.” Then she broke out laughing as a girl walked by wearing a black feather boa. “Sorry, there’s a feather boa! What am I gonna do!”

CBS3’s Chandler Lutz pitched in with a prom dress of her own, with a sweetheart neckline and metallic embellishments.

“Oh, this will definitely get a good home!” Victoria said.

“I think we are going to have to fight people!” Meredith said. The dress was a perfect fit for one student, and her smile said it all.

This 3 Cheers is to Meredith and Victoria for making prom dreams come true.