



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the Powerball drawing we’ve all been waiting for, worth $550 million! The winning numbers are 10-14-50-53-63 with a Powerball of 21.

The winner can choose to get their prize in annual installments, or take a lump-sum payment of $335 million, before taxes.

The odds to match all five numbers plus the Powerball number was one in 292 million.

Was tonight your lucky night? Check your tickets.