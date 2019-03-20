  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lottery, Powerball


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the Powerball drawing we’ve all been waiting for, worth $550 million! The winning numbers are 10-14-50-53-63 with a Powerball of 21.

The winner can choose to get their prize in annual installments, or take a lump-sum payment of $335 million, before taxes.

Space Beers: Hops Can Be Grown In Martian Soil, Villanova Students Find

The odds to match all five numbers plus the Powerball number was one in 292 million.

Was tonight your lucky night? Check your tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s