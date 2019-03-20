



VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Craft breweries have created just about every imaginable beer in the world. But what about out of this world — a beer from Mars?

Astrobiology students at Villanova University were tasked with attempting to grow plants in a soil that closely mimics Martian soil. The soil used in the Red Thumbs Mars Garden Project was 90% similar to real Martian soil.

Students tested many vegetables and plants like carrots, various beans, spinach, lettuce, and of course, hops — one the main ingredients used to brew beer.

While spinach and peas didn’t fare too well, hops was among the best growers.

Man Drives Vehicle Into Beer Distributor, Steals 2 Beers, Police Say

The plants were tested with a number of variables: chemical and organic growth, varying light exposure and more.

So if humans are ever forced to move to Mars, at least there will be beer.