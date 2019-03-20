



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The first day of Spring is March 20, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a frozen treat! Rita’s Italian Ice and Dairy Queen are welcoming Spring with freebies on Wednesday.

Rita’s will be giving away a free promotional size cup of Italian Ice in any flavor from noon to 9 p.m.

“Enjoy your first taste of spring with Rita’s and FREE Italian Ice! 🎉” posted Rita’s on Facebook.

Rita’s has been giving away free Italian ice on the first day of spring for over 20 years.

Find a location near you, here.

Dairy Queen is also treating customers with a free frozen treat on March 20. Participating locations will be giving away a free small vanilla cone all day, while supplies last.

Find a Dairy Queen location near you, here.