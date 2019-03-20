



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers mascot Gritty is not only a fan favorite, but he is beloved by NHL players as well. According to a poll taken by the NHL Players Association, Gritty was named the league’s best mascot.

Gritty won by a landslide, and we’re not surprised, as he took 69.4 percent of the vote, followed by Carlton the Bear from the Toronto Maple leafs who had a paltry 2.7 percent.

The results are in for the #NHLPAPlayerPoll….Nice. pic.twitter.com/9K5OzDciKN — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 20, 2019

Gritty took to social media to take a victory lap after the honor was announced.

“Roses are red, The rumors are true, #29NHLMascots, I’m better than yous,” Gritty tweeted.

The zany mascot took the city and the league by storm when he made his debut back in September and fans everywhere have grown to love the furry orange creature. He even tried to make a run a as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

