  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gritty, NHLPA Player Poll, Philadelphia Flyers, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers mascot Gritty is not only a fan favorite, but he is beloved by NHL players as well. According to a poll taken by the NHL Players Association, Gritty was named the league’s best mascot.

Gritty won by a landslide, and we’re not surprised, as he took 69.4 percent of the vote, followed by Carlton the Bear from the Toronto Maple leafs who had a paltry 2.7 percent.

Gritty took to social media to take a victory lap after the honor was announced.

‘Everybody’s Got A Little Gritty Inside Of Them’: CBS3’s Tori Woodill Spends Quality Time With The Lovable Gritty

“Roses are red, The rumors are true, #29NHLMascots, I’m better than yous,” Gritty tweeted.

The zany mascot took the city and the league by storm when he made his debut back in September and fans everywhere have grown to love the furry orange creature. He even tried to make a run a as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

https://twitter.com/GrittyNHL/status/1064958505151578112

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s