PHILADELPHIA (CBS Chicago/CBS Local)– Cannabis confections are all the rage now that CBD oil is increasing in popularity. The creator of one sugary snack is jumping on the bandwagon.

David Klein founded Jelly Belly jelly beans in Belleville, Ill in 1976.

His new company, Spectrum Confections, offers “gourmet” jellybeans, sugar-free jelly beans, and sour jelly beans that have about 10 milligrams of CBD inside each bean.

cbd-oil-jelly-beans

(Source: Spectrum Confections)

The oil won’t make you high, but is said to relieve anxiety, insomnia, depression and seizures.