  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police believe suicide was the cause of death of a man whose body was found in Roxborough Tuesday afternoon. Police say a 50-year-old man was found unresponsive in a wooded area along the 5900 block of Jannette Street near the Walnut Lane Golf Course.

Police say the man was found with a single gunshot wound to his head and a gun was found next to him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m. The victim has not yet been identified.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s