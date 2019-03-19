



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police believe suicide was the cause of death of a man whose body was found in Roxborough Tuesday afternoon. Police say a 50-year-old man was found unresponsive in a wooded area along the 5900 block of Jannette Street near the Walnut Lane Golf Course.

Police say the man was found with a single gunshot wound to his head and a gun was found next to him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m. The victim has not yet been identified.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.