DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in custody after police say shots were fired during a foot pursuit of the suspect in Darby Borough Tuesday afternoon. Police say the shots were fired just after 4 p.m. during the pursuit on the 800 block of Main Street.

The suspect was not hit by gunfire and was taken into custody. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police say it’s unclear what the man was wanted for.

