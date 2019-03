Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police arrested a naked man on the University of Delaware campus. Video of the man was posted online by “barstooldelaware.”

Authorities say 30-year-old Ryan Krepol was hurt and disoriented, and on drugs as he walked around campus.

Officers took the man to the hospital to get checked out.

He’s facing multiple charges, including lewdness and disorderly conduct.