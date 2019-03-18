



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Rhawnhurst 7-Eleven by pretending his finger was a gun. The robbery happened on the 1400 block of Cottman Avenue on March 12, around 2 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect placed his hand in his jacket to simulate a weapon and said, “Give me all of the money.”

Just before the demand, the suspect asked the worker for an electronic cigarette. The worker then opened the register and the suspect got away with $250 and fled the store. He was last seen heading east on Cottman Avenue.

If you have any information, contact police at 215-686-3153/3154.