PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 60 homes are without water Monday morning after a main break in the city’s Crescentville section. Officials say an 8-inch water main ruptured near the 300 block of East Godfrey Avenue, around 3 a.m. Monday.

The rupture sent water gushing into the air, flooding the street.

Traffic has been detoured in the area.

Water in the area has also been shut off while crews make repairs.