



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Kimmel Center announced its 2019-2020 Broadway line up on Monday and it includes some blockbusters. The upcoming season will include 14 productions that boast a combined 44 Tony Awards.

“We believe that this is the best ever Broadway season, “ said Anne Ewers, CEO of the Kimmel Center.

The Kimmel Center executives welcomed a full audience on the Hamilton Garden Rooftop Deck.

The new season includes nine touring shows that’ll make their premier in Philadelphia, including “Come From Away,” “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Escape to Margaritaville” and more.

“Broadway has been doing amazing across the country,” said Frances Egler who runs the Kimmel Center Programming.

The Kimmel has seen a 228 percent uptick in subscriptions since announcing Hamilton a year and a half ago. And, the momentum is continuing with this year’s lineup which includes Mean Girls, written by none-other than Philly’s own mega-comedy star, Tina Fey.

Paulette and Bill Gerhrman are longtime subscribers, they’ve felt the difference in Broadway enthusiasm this year.

“They shows are really crowded when we go and this seems like an exceptional year,” said Paulette Gerhrman.

Encore presentations include “Rent” and many more.

To answer the question everyone wants to know, “Hamilton” opens in August.

While subscriptions have already sold out, single tickets have not yet gone on sale.