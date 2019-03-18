



HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Mercer County need your help to solve a burglary spree. The thieves have targeted Hamilton Township, distracting their victims right in their own homes.

Thieves are getting more elaborate in their crimes and this time they’re targeting unsuspecting homeowners and all you have to do is open the door.

It’s your typical suburban neighborhood, quiet and tight-knit. But police say there is a man targeting Hamilton Township neighborhoods in Mercer County.

“Now that I know what’s going on — I don’t answer the door to anyone I don’t know anyway — but now that I know, I’ll be extra vigilant,” homeowner Jerry Delena said.

Police say five homeowners have fallen victim to distracted burglaries. The thief or thieves pose as tree trimmers, utility workers and in some cases, they claim to be with Xfinity.

Once inside, they distract the homeowner and steal jewelry and money.

“I told my wife and kids not to open the door if they don’t know anyone,” homeowner Louis Rodis said.

According to police, the scheme has been happening since the beginning of the year.

“It’s sad to know, despite all of the security measures that we’re all taking ,we still are vulnerable to this kind of stuff. I’m shocked,” homeowner Griselda Demassey said.

Though the situation is alarming, Demassey says she’s certainly not afraid.

“People on my block, they know don’t mess with me, because I will go out there and I’ll chase you, so 55 Fetter Avenue, don’t try it,” she said.

As police work to track down these con artists, residents are keeping a watchful eye, too.

“I’ll say it again, don’t come to my house, don’t come near it. Because if I find out that you’re here or near it, you’re in trouble,” Demassey said.

If you recognize the vehicle in the surveillance images, Hamilton Township Police are asking you to give them a call.