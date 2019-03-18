



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report reveals that Carlos Santana smashed a clubhouse television with a baseball bat because some Philadelphia Phillies players were playing “Fortnite” during a game. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the incident happened after Santana caught his teammates playing “Fortnite” during the Sept. 28 game against the Atlanta Braves, while the Phillies were in the midst of a nine-game losing streak.

“I see a couple players — I don’t want to say names — they play video games during the game,” the former Phillies first baseman told ESPN. “We come and lose too many games, and I feel like they weren’t worried about it. Weren’t respecting their teammates or coaches or the staff or the [front] office. It’s not my personality. But I’m angry because I want to make it good.”

Santana told ESPN he didn’t understand why the team allowed players to spend time in the clubhouse during the game.

“I don’t know what happened, but I’ve never seen that in my life — during the game, playing video games. It’s not professional. Each team is everybody all together. I understand we’re eliminated for the season, but you have to have pride,” said Santana.

He continued, “There’s 25 men on the roster. We have to stay on the same page. When I see what happened, I was a little bit frustrated.”

The “Fornite” incident came in the middle of the team losing 38 of their final 60 games, which was a disappointing end to the season. The Phillies were in first-place as late as August before their collapse. The Atlanta Braves ended up capturing the NL East crown.

Santana was sent to the Seattle Mariners, along with shortstop J.P. Crawford, All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and relievers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak told ESPN that the trade had nothing to do with the “Fortnite” incident.

“Carlos is one of my favorite players and favorite people in the league,” Klentak told ESPN. “He posts every day, and I really admire the way he plays the game. It was tough to include him in the trade with Seattle, but sometimes you have to trade good players to acquire other good players.”

In his only season with the Phillies after signing a three-year, $60 million contract, Santana hit .229 with 24 home runs and 86 RBI.