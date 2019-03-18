



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Roxborough supermarket this weekend. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at the ShopRite located at 6901 Ridge Avenue on Saturday.

The ticket correctly matched all five white balls drawn: 30-34-39-53-67, but not the red Powerball 11.

The winner has yet to come forward.

Another $1 million ticket was also sold in New Jersey and five other tickets sold in Pennsylvania matched four of the five white balls, winning $50,000 each.

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to $550 million. The next drawing will be on Wednesday.