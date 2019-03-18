



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent survey found that one in three millenials believe their life is more stressful than the average person’s. Nearly three in five — 58 percent — said their life is more stressful than ever before.

The study, conducted by OnePoll for CBD oil company Endoca, also listed the top 20 most stressful situations millenials deal with.

The study of 2,000 American millenials found that overall stress levels were the sum of small, stress-inducing situations that add up.

The top stress-inducing moments:

Losing a wallet or credit card Arguing with a partner Commuting or traffic Losing a phone Arriving late to work Slow WiFi Phone battery dying

Getting into an argument with a significant was the second-most stressful moment for millenials, but one in five surveyed said receiving no likes on a social media post is more stressful. Another one third said their phone dying is more stressful than seeing a fraudulent charge on a credit card.

Other stressful tasks include paying bills (12th), school loan payments (17th) and job security (18th).

“Stress isn’t an abstract issue – it’s a significant problem and doesn’t necessarily have to be caused by one large inciting incident,” says Henry Vincenty, CEO of Endoca, in a statement. “No matter what’s causing our stress, we should take care to be proactive about finding solutions before it begins affecting our health.”

The study found that as a result, participants struggled to fall asleep roughly three nights per week or 138 nights a year.