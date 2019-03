CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Irish pride was on full display Saturday for the 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Conshohocken. This year’s theme was “Get your Irish on.”

Hundreds of folks turned out Saturday to do just that.

The parade is always led by a military band.

This year, the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps from Virginia had the honors.