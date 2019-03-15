



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was stabbed multiple times at a SEPTA subway station in North Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, police say. The stabbing happened on the 2700 block of the North Philadelphia SEPTA Station around 1:30 p.m.

According to Philadelphia police, the 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the head, neck and back several times inside the southbound side of the station.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.