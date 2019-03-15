



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Time is running out to claim more than a billion dollars in unclaimed federal tax refunds.

The IRS said if you didn’t file a 2015 federal income tax return you may be owed a check.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Demanding More New Taxes From Those Earning More Than $1 Million In Latest Budget Address

In most cases, if a tax return wasn’t filed, people are allowed a three-year window to claim their refund.

You have to file by April 15, in most cases, to collect the money.