BREAKING:1 Person Killed, 3 Firefighters Injured In Northeast Philadelphia Fire, Officials Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, United States tax news


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Time is running out to claim more than a billion dollars in unclaimed federal tax refunds.

The IRS said if you didn’t file a 2015 federal income tax return you may be owed a check.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Demanding More New Taxes From Those Earning More Than $1 Million In Latest Budget Address

In most cases, if a tax return wasn’t filed, people are allowed a three-year window to claim their refund.

You have to file by April 15, in most cases, to collect the money.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s