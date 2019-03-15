BREAKING:1 Person Killed, 3 Firefighters Injured In Northeast Philadelphia Fire, Officials Say
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Several people were arrested after a brawl at Pottstown Senior High School on Friday, police say. The fight happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the end of the school day.

Police say two female students engaged in a verbal argument outside the school at dismissal, when the boyfriend of one of the girls threatened the other girl. The girl was threatened then called her family and several of her family members came to the high school.

The boyfriend, also a student, was then physically assaulted by the family members of the girl he allegedly threatened.

Authorities say a parent who was at the school picking up their child and a teacher attempted to stop the fight. Both the parent and teacher were hit several times and were thrown to the ground while attempting to break up the fight.

They were transported to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

The fight ended upon police arriving on the scene, though several people were arrested as they were leaving school grounds.

Pottstown School District officials are considering filing assault and trespassing charges.

