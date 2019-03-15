



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A high school senior in Georgia is being offered big money to go to college. Jordan Nixon attends Douglas County High School.

Nixon has been accepted to 39 colleges and universities.

Plus, she has been offered more than $1.6 million in financial aid.

Big Turnout For Fundraiser To Benefit Philadelphia Police Lt. Juan Perez, Who Lost Battle With Cancer

She credits her success it to just her good, old-fashioned hard work.

“It starts on the first day of high school, focus on your classwork, your tests, your homework, your essays, your grades and it could happen that way,” Nixon said.

She has until May to make a decision.